Blue Wahoos Hit Three Homers to Beat M-Braves on Thursday

June 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves in action

(Mississippi Braves) Mississippi Braves in action(Mississippi Braves)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos hit three home runs on Thursday night and beat the Mississippi Braves 4-3 to stop the club-record nine-game road winning streak. Cal Conley extended his on-base streak to 15 games in the loss, and Cody Milligan was 2-for-3 with his third triple on the season and two RBI.

M-Braves' starter Drew Parrish (L, 4-5) retired eight of the first nine Pensacola (28-25) batters before walking Jakob Marsee with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Paul McIntosh worked a seven-pitch at-bat and hit a two-run home run, giving the Wahoos a 2-1 advantage.

The M-Braves (25-29) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Drake Baldwin brought home Conley with a single. Baldwin was 1-for-4 with a walk and run on Thursday night, giving the Madison, WI native, nine RBI for the series and a team-best 31 for the season.

Zach Zubia hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend Pensacola's lead to 3-1. The M-Braves' bats have been loud this week, and they responded right back against Evan Fitterer (W, 5-3) in the top of the fifth. Baldwin opened the frame with a walk, and Justin Dean added a single. Milligan ripped a two-run triple down the right-field line to tie the game at 3-3.

Pensacola's third long ball came in the top of the sixth inning with one out. Joe Mack homered for the second-straight day and broke the tie, giving the Wahoos a 4-3 lead. Mack has six home runs on the year.

Parrish ended his team-leading 11th start on Thursday by matching a career-high with nine strikeouts. The 26-year-old from Merritt Island, FL, struck out the side in the third and fifth innings. Landon Harper struck out two over 2.0 scoreless innings of relief. The Meridian, MS native and Southern Miss product has a 4.05 ERA after his first three Mississippi appearances.

Anderson Pilar (S, 1) worked a scoreless ninth inning to get the save after Zach McCambley put up 2.0 scoreless frames. The M-Braves drew seven walks and out-hit the Blue Wahoos 7-6 but stranded nine runners on base in the loss.

The M-Braves and Blue Wahoos meet again on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium First pitch is set for 6:05 pm with LHP Luis De Avila facing off against Pensacola's MD Johnson. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, June 11-16. The homestand features a Welcome to Summer Weekend with a Mississippi Braves Beach Towel Giveaway on Friday, June 14, and an Island-Themed Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, June 15. For tickets and more information, visit mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.