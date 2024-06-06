Shane Smith Named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May

June 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Shane Smith

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Jacob Myers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Shane Smith(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Jacob Myers)

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Biloxi Shuckers right-handed pitcher Shane Smith was named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. It marks the first monthly award won by a Shuckers pitcher during the 2024 season. Smith joins Mike Boeve as the second Shuckers player to win a monthly award from the Brewers organization after Boeve was named the organization's Minor League Hitter of the Month for April.

Over six appearances and three starts with Biloxi in May, Smith had a 2.84 ERA with 29 strikeouts and a save over 22.0 innings. After beginning the month in the bullpen, Smith made his final three appearances in the rotation, recording a 2.77 ERA over 13.0 innings with 15 strikeouts.

In his final start of the month, Smith set a season-high with 10 whiffs and struck out six against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He became the fourth Shuckers' pitcher to throw at least five shutout innings with six-plus strikeouts this season.

Smith was signed by the Brewers as a non-drafted free agent out of Wake Forest University in 2021.

Shane Smith Named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May - Biloxi Shuckers

