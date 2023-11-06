Two Bucks Infielders Awarded Finest in the Field Trophies

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced Waterloo Bucks first baseman Marcus Heusohn and third baseman Brandon Fish are 2023 Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Award winners. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position.

Marcus Heusohn, who is now junior at the University of Illinois-Chicago, finished the season with a .981 fielding percentage. The Waterloo, Illinois native appeared in 59 games for Waterloo, committing only eight errors in 420 total chances.

Fish, a native of Londonberry, New Hampshire, ended the season with just five errors in 184 total chances. Now a junior at UMass-Lowell, Fish finished the year with a .973 fielding percentage.

The 2023 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Levi Jensen Wisconsin Rapids Rafters University of North Alabama .997

1B Marcus Heusohn Waterloo Bucks Lindenwood University .981

2B Reagan Burford Kenosha Kingfish University of Mississippi 1.000

3B Brandon Fish Waterloo Bucks University of Massachusetts-Lowell .971

SS Brendan O'Sullivan Rochester Honkers UNLV .962

OF Kyle Ratliff Battle Creek Battle Jacks Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 1.000

OF Isaiah Jackson Madison Mallards Arizona State University .993

OF Karson Hesser Kokomo Jackrabbits Northern State University .992

P Anthony Aloisio Battle Creek Battle Jacks Davenport University 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.

The Bucks recently wrapped up their 2023 campaign with a 37-31 record, the second best overall record in the Great Plains East. Bucks team ownership has invested nearly $450,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

