Northwoods League and Rawlings Announce 'Finest in the Field' Awards

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2023 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. The 2023 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team College Fielding Percentage

C Levi Jensen Wisconsin Rapids Rafters University of North Alabama .997

1B Marcus Heusohn Waterloo Bucks Lindenwood University .981

2B Reagan Burford Kenosha Kingfish University of Mississippi 1.000

3B Brandon Fish Waterloo Bucks University of Massachusetts-Lowell .971

SS Brendan O'Sullivan Rochester Honkers UNLV .962

OF Kyle Ratliff Battle Creek Battle Jacks Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 1.000

OF Isaiah Jackson Madison Mallards Arizona State University .993

OF Karson Hesser Kokomo Jackrabbits Northern State University .992

P Anthony Aloisio Battle Creek Battle Jacks Davenport University 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.

