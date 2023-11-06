Madison Mallards Manager Donnie Scott to Return for 2024 Season

November 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







The Madison Mallards are excited to announce that former MLB catcher, Donnie Scott will be returning to Madison for his 12th season as manager in 2024.

Scott, who earned his 400th win as a manager in the Northwoods League in the summer of 2022, returns after reaching the Northwoods League Playoffs in 2023. Scott led the Mallards to a Great Lakes West Second Half Championship, clinching a playoff spot in the final week of the regular season.

With over four decades of experience in the sport, he has become a respected figure in both the baseball and Madison community. As a player, Scott's journey began when he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 1979. He went on to have a successful professional career as a catcher for the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds. Following his playing career, Scott transitioned into coaching and managing in both the Pioneer League and Minor League Baseball, where he has made a significant impact on player development and team success.

"We're so happy to have Donnie for another season," said Mallards General Manager, Samantha Rubin. "Donnie is an essential part of our organization. Donnie is the kind of manager that players want to play for. He brings valuable experience and unmatched energy to our ball club." Rubin said.

"I think Donnie did the best job of his career last summer. He continues to evolve as a leader and last year instilled a peace and confidence in our team that not only led to a playoff appearance, but more importantly helped improve a group of young men as both players and as people," team President, Vern Stenman said.

"I'm extremely excited about returning to manage the Mallards," Scott said. "The chance to help develop aspiring players while striving to win a Northwoods League championship in front of the best fans in summer-collegiate baseball is why I love doing this! I want to thank Owner Steve Schmitt, team President Vern Stenman, and General Manager Samantha Rubin for this opportunity! There is nothing like being a Mallard!"

For more information on the Madison Mallards, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.