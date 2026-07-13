Two AppleSox Alums Selected in the 2026 MLB Draft

Published on July 13, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The MLB Draft wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and two AppleSox alums were selected. Wyatt Queen and Garrett Ahern heard their names called, sending them to two separate major league organizations.

Queen was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 11th round with the 340th pick. He only made one appearance in an AppleSox uniform in 2023. Fresh out of high school, the Marysville native tossed three-and-a-third innings and punched out four, holding the Bellingham Bells to four hits and a mere one run in his first and only start.

"We had no idea what he was going to be like, 18 years old at the time, and we were in the middle of trying to clinch a playoff spot," recalls AppleSox Head Coach Mitch Darlington. "He had the most confidence I've ever seen out of a high school kid. Queen showed up 45 minutes before game time, grabbed a jersey, and handled the Bells in front of a crowd of up to 3,000 people. I told our assistants on the way home that he was going to be special."

In his freshman campaign at Everett, Queen posted an incredible 0.94 ERA and punched out 65 batters to hand him a 9-1 record. After a phenomenal first year, the 6'2" right-hander took his talents to Oregon State, where he spent the rest of his collegiate career. As a Beaver, Queen became a stellar reliever, finishing his career with a 2.89 ERA and a 4-3 record. The flamethrowing junior also tacked on four saves and 139 strikeouts in his two years in Corvallis.

The New York Yankees selected Garrett Ahern in the 16th round with the 488th pick. In 2024, he was the ace of the AppleSox's pitching staff, leading them to the North Division title and to the WCL Championship Game. The Gilbert native posted a 2-1 record over eight appearances, all of which were starts. He had excellent control, keeping free passes to a minimum, allowing only 10 while striking out 31.

"Garrett is a high character and very mature pitching mind," stated his Wenatchee teammate and now AppleSox pitching coach Quincy Vassar. "He came to us after his freshman year at GCU and carried himself as a veteran college arm. His ability to adapt and shape his strategy as well as his pitching approach set him apart from other pitchers and allowed him to excel as a starter. I have no doubt he will be successful in his professional career and contribute to any team he plays for."

The 6'6'' righty spent all three of his years in college baseball at Grand Canyon, recording a 12-8 record in 37 outings. As a sophomore, he was tied for first on the team and fourth in the WAC with six wins. Ahern displayed phenomenal swing-and-miss stuff, punching out a career total of 145 batters over 145 innings. His strikeout rate of 9.79 per nine innings as a sophomore in 2025 ranks fifth in GCU's D-1 history. In his final season with the Lopes, the junior was highly ranked among the Mountain West leaders in six different categories. He was tied for third in fewest runs allowed and fewest walks allowed, fourth in fewest earned runs allowed, tied for fourth in fewest hits allowed, and tenth in ERA and opponent batting average.

The two right-handers now take their talents to two American League organizations as they look to continue their astounding careers.







West Coast League Stories from July 13, 2026

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