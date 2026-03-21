Twister Time for CJ Kirst!
Published on March 20, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 20, 2026
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall Short on the Road in Toronto 13-9 - Saskatchewan Rush
- Thunderbirds Head to Georgia for Massive Matchup with Swarm - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Black Bears - Vancouver Warriors
- The Laker Legacy: How Ethan Walker Brought Peterborough Finesse to the FireWolves - Oshawa FireWolves
- St. Paddy's Day Celebrations Continue as the Vancouver Warriors Host Ottawa Black Bears on March 20 - Vancouver Warriors
- Black Bears Look to Bounce Back against Vancouver - Ottawa Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.