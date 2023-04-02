Twins Release Wind Surge Roster - Seventeen Players Return to Wichita Roster

In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Wichita Wind Surge are pleased to announce their 2023 Opening Day Roster, which features the Twins number one prospect according to MLB.com.

The Wind Surge roster consists of 28 players - 15 pitchers and 13 position players. The 2021 Texas League Manager of the Year, Ramon Borrego, returns to the club for his third season after leading the club to the best record in the league in back-to-back seasons.

The Surge return 17 players from last year's club. The club's top prospect is returnee Brooks Lee, #1 on the Twins' top-30 list according to MLB.com. The Wind Surge also return the Texas League left-handed pitcher of the year Kody Funderburk. Additional top prospects are first basemen Aaron Sabato and right-handed pitcher David Festa and Blayne Enlow.

The Surge will carry two catchers to start the season: Alex Isola, and Patrick Winkel.

The infield is highlighted by Brooks Lee, along with Seth Gray, Will Holland, Anthony Prato, Jake Rucker, Aaron Sabato, and Yunior Severino.

The outfielders include Yoyner Fajardo, DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Armani Smith, and Alerick Soularie.

The pitching staff is led by MLB.com #11 prospect David Festa, he won nine games last season in a pair of Class A stops. Funderburk won 10 games last year with Wichita and returns to the rotation. Travis Adams, Tyler Beck, Michael Boyle, Jose Bravo, Jordan Brink, Chad Donato, Blayne Enlow, Osiris German, Carlos Luna, Hunter McMahon, Seth Nordlin, Aaron Rozek, and Alex Scherff join Festa and Funderburk for the 2023 season.

The Wind Surge open the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:35 p.m. in Springfield, Missouri. Fans can listen to the game on ESPN 92.3 or watch live on MiLB.tv. The Surge home opener is Tuesday, April 11th against the Kansas City Royals affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, at Riverfront Stadium. Opening Night will feature a scarf and magnet schedule giveaway, $1 hot dogs, and postgame fireworks. Group, season, mini-plans, and individual tickets are available now at windsurge.com.

