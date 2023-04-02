San Antonio Scores Early, Monclova Completes the Comeback in the 10th

SAN ANTONIO - Following Saturday night's victory, the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio finished their exhibition series with Monclova Sunday afternoon. After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Flying Chanclas held on to the lead throughout the middle and later innings until the 10th. With Jared Koenig in the game, Monclova completed the comeback to secure a 3-2 victory.

Jackson Wolf, the 16th ranked prospect in the Padres farm system according to MLB.com started the game for the Flying Chanclas. In one inning of work, he surrendered a double while striking out two batters.

World Series Champion Mike Montgomery was the starting pitcher for Monclova. After two scoreless innings, he ran into some trouble in the third inning. After issuing back-to-back walks to start the third, a throwing error from Montgomery loaded the bases. Daniel Johnson grounded into a double play which allowed Juan Fernandez to score the first run of the game. Connor Hollis singled to center field to score Chandler Seagle. San Antonio took a 2-0 lead.

Following Wolf, Nolan Watson tossed two scoreless frames while striking out two batters. Duncan Snider took the mound in the fourth inning and lasted three innings for the Flying Chanclas. The 6'7" right-hander retired all nine batters he faced while striking out three.

Justin Lopez entered the game for San Antonio in the top of the 7th inning. After allowing a lead-off single, a walk to Chris Carter put the first two batters on base. Francisco Peguero, who singled to start the inning, came around to score their first run of the game on a base hit from David Maberry. Monclova cut the lead to 2-1.

San Antonio threatened to increase their lead in the bottom half of the 7th inning. Michael De La Cruz and Ripken Reyes drew walks to start the inning. After retiring the next two batters, Korry Howell drew a walk to load the bases. Luis Aviles Jr. grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

With Lake Bachar on the mound in the top of the 8th inning, the Acereros had a chance to tie the game or gain the lead. After recording the first two outs of the frame, Bachar allowed a walk and a single. Jeff Andrews, pitching coach for the Chanclas, came out to speak to the right-hander. The next batter, Peguero, grounded out to end the inning and keep the score at 2-1.

CD Pelham, former Texas Rangers reliever, tossed a scoreless 9th inning. Jared Koenig, who debuted for Oakland last season, entered in the top of the 10th inning. Koenig allowed a lead-off double to Maberry. He struck out the next batter before allowing a shallow single to put runners on the corners. After issuing a walk to Chris Roberson, the bases were loaded with one out. Koenig struck out the next batter but Monclova tied the game on the next play.

A grounder back to Koenig resulted in him making a throwing error to first base. Maberry scored the tying run. With the game tied, Calvin Estrada hit a ground ball to first base and beat out the play to first which allowed the winning run to score.

Post-Game Notes

* With the loss, San Antonio splits the weekend series with Monclova

* Game ended in the top of the 10th inning (previously agreed upon between both clubs)

* Final Score: 3-2

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 1-1, BB (Entered in the 7th inning)

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, H, 2 K

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will have the next three days off as they prepare for the regular season opener. The Missions begin the season on Thursday, April 6th against the Tulsa Drillers. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from ONEOK Field.

San Antonio's home opener will be on Tuesday, April 11th against the Frisco RoughRiders. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m.

