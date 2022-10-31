Turkey Drive Sponsored by Provident Bank to be Held at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are partnering for the third straight year to hold a frozen turkey drive on Friday, November 18 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. Residents who visit the ballpark will be able to donate a frozen turkey (10-12 lb. preferred). The frozen turkeys will be collected in a refrigerated truck and stored until distribution later that afternoon.

"We are truly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community of volunteers and donors, especially now, our clients who are facing extreme poverty, hunger and homelessness need our support more than ever," said Marc Rittle, executive director of New Bethany Ministries

This is Provident Bank's sixth consecutive year sponsoring the frozen turkey drive, which was an idea of Provident's Bob Price, Senior Vice President/Relationship Manager, Commercial Lending. Bob is also a long-time board member of New Bethany Ministries, now in their 37th year of providing Thanksgiving meals to community residents. This is also the sixth consecutive year that the refrigerated truck is being donated by Tom Mesko, a longtime friend and customer of Provident Bank.

"We're proud of our commitment to the Lehigh Valley and our partnership with New Bethany Ministries and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. This important initiative exemplifies our organization's caring culture and our fundamental belief in helping those in need in the communities we serve," said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO.

Provident Bank employees will be on site to accept frozen turkeys outside of the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park. The first 500 people to donate a frozen turkey on Friday, November 18 will receive a commemorative oven mitt. In addition, they will receive a coupon for 15% off their purchase at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Clubhouse Store (coupon valid Friday, November 18 only).

"As the holidays approach, it's even more important to help give back to others," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "It's humbling yet also an honor to host this annual event to encourage our community to donate turkeys for Thanksgiving for those families unable to provide on their own."

For more information on the frozen turkey drive, please visit ironpigsbaseball.com or call New Bethany Ministries at 610-691-5602.

