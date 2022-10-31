Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sets 2023 home game times

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their home game times for the 2023 season. The new campaign starts on March 31 and the 150-game slate runs through September 24, including 75 games at PNC Field in Moosic.

The first pitch for all but two weeknight games throughout the season will be at 6:35 P.M. Saturday games in April and May will start at 4:05 P.M. and shift to 6:05 starting on June 10 for the remainder of the summer. All Sunday games will begin at 1:05 P.M. in 2023.

Games on May 9 and 23 will have a 6:05 P.M. first pitch.

The RailRiders will host two school day games in 2023 with 11:05 A.M. start times. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Omaha on Wednesday, May 10, and Worcester on Wednesday, May 24, in the early games.

The final Saturday game of the home schedule, September 16 against Buffalo, is set with a 4:05 P.M. start.

Promotions and giveaways will be announced at a later time and all game times are subject to change.

Season ticket memberships, including full, half, partial and a flex plan are on sale now. Find more information online at swbrailriders.com or by calling (570) 969-2255.

