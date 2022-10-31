Flip the Switch on Hensville Lights

Join us as we kick off the holiday season and turn on the lights and 45-foot tree at Hensville on Friday, November 18. Part of downtown Toledo's Light Up the City celebration, this fun, family-friendly event will begin at 5 p.m. with music and festive drinks for purchase at Fleetwood's Tap Room.

The lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. You can then continue your fun at the Huntington Center as the Toledo Walleye take on Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. More Light up the City festivities will also be held around the corner in Promenade Park from 4:30 to 9 pm as ProMedica and 13 ABC celebrate the Hope for the Holidays.

Hensville Lights will shine from Saturday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1 and are presented by Lexus of Toledo and IBEW Local 245.

