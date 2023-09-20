Turconi, Svanson Named NWL All-Stars

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named former Canadians infielder Micahel Turconi and reliever Matt Svanson to the 2023 Northwest League All-Star Team.

Turconi, 24, was at the heart of Vancouver's tremendous first half success thanks to his versatile defensive skills and a career year at the dish. The Beaver Falls, PA native slashed .299/.418/.486 with a .904 OPS, 18 doubles, four triples, seven homers, 54 runs scored, 41 RBI and 52 walks to 64 strikeouts in 74 games played. His 15-game hitting streak from July 14 through August 2 was the longest by a C's hitter this year - in which he hit .300 no less - and he reached base in a team-high 34 straight games from June 22 until August 8.

The former 15th rounder out of Wake Forest wrapped up his stint in High-A with a career performance on August 2 in Hillsboro. That day, Turconi hit for the cycle for his first career four-hit game; he was in Double-A a week later.

Svanson, 24, was as lights out as any reliever in the league. After starting the season on the Injured List, the right-hander returned to Vancouver in early May and, after a short readjustment period, became a near automatic shutdown arm. Svanson went 21.1 consecutive scoreless inning from May 26 through his final Canadians outing on July 25 and was promoted to Double-A before he was traded to St. Louis straight up for big leaguer Paul DeJong.

Drafted in the 13th round in 2021 out of Lehigh, Svanson left the Northwest League among leaders in saves - he converted six of seven - and the author of the final frame of a combined seven-inning C's no-hitter on June 10 in Everett.

Turconi, Svanson and the rest of the 2023 Northwest League Champion Vancouver Canadians return to action in April 2024.

