Six AquaSox Named to NWL All-Star Team

EVERETT, WA: Six Everett AquaSox were honored today when Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the Northwest League. Ryan Scott was named manager of the year and Reid VanScoter was named pitcher of the year. Harry Ford, Tyler Locklear, Alberto Rodriguez, Hogan Windish, and VanScoter were named all-league.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the hardworking and committed staff alongside me. So, this goes to them as much as it does to me. The players made my job easy by showing up every day ready to compete, " said Manager Scott upon learning of the honor.

Ford (Catcher): The Mariners #2 ranked prospect, posted a .840 OPS as he led the league in walks (103), was second in runs (89) scored, fourth in total bases (191), and fifth in the league in doubles (26) and RBI (67). Ford was also selected to represent the American League in the 2023 Futures Game.

Locklear (Infield): Between a stint on the injured list and a promotion to Double-A, he hit .305 for Everett, with 12 home runs and 44 RBI in 61 NWL games. Locklear was the Mariners second round pick in 2022 and is currently ranked as the #11 Mariner prospect.

Rodriguez (Outfield): Despite only playing in 72 games for Everett before being promoted to Double-A, he was a two-time player of the week. Rodriguez led the NWL in doubles (30) and was tied for the lead in triples (7). He is currently ranked as the #17 Mariner prospect.

VanScoter (Pitcher): Led the NWL in most pitching categories in 2023 including games started (25), wins (10), innings pitched (143.1), and strikeouts (157). VanScoter limited hitters to a .255 batting average against and had a 1.23 WHIP.

Windish (Designated Hitter): In his first full pro season, he led the NWL in home runs (22) and RBI (84) and was third in total bases (195). In August, Windish batted .324/.371/.667 and led the league in hits (34), runs (24), home runs (nine), RBI (23), total bases (70), and slugging percentage (.667) as he was named the player of the month.

Scott (Manager): The first-year manager, led the AquaSox to their first playoff appearance since 2016 as the team won a club record 74. Everett was also the second-half champion posting a 40-26 record.

NWL ALL-STAR SELECTIONS

First Base: Tyler Locklear (Everett)

Second Base: Michael Turconi (Vancouver)

Shortstop: Adael Amador (Spokane)

Third Base: Ivan Melendez (Hillsboro)

Catcher: Harry Ford (Everett)

Outfield: Jordan Beck (Spokane)

Outfield: Yanquiel Fernandez (Spokane)

Outfield: Alberto Rodriguez (Everett)

Designated Hitter: Hogan Windish (Everett)

Utility: Sterlin Thompson (Spokane)

Starting Pitcher: Reid VanScoter (Everett)

Starting Pitcher: Dylan Ray (Hillsboro)

Starting Pitcher: Yu-Min Lin (Hillsboro)

Starting Pitcher: Carson Palmquist (Spokane)

Reliever: Matt Svanson (Vancouver)

Reliever: Tyler Myrick (Eugene)

NWL AWARDS

Manager of the Year: Ryan Scott (Everett)

Most Valuable Player: Jordan Beck (Spokane)

Pitcher of the Year: Reid VanScoter (Everett)

Top MLB Prospect: Adael Amador (Spokane)

Votes were cast by league managers, and final decisions were determined by the Commissioner's Office. Everett and Spokane were both tied with five selections.

