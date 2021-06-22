Tuesday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed

Portland, Maine - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the Somerset Patriots scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, June 23rd at 5:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to tonight's rained-out game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2021 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

The single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, June 23rd will consist of two seven-inning games. The game time has been moved from a 6:00 PM start to a 5:00 PM start to accommodate the doubleheader.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the Sea Dogs second rainout at Hadlock Field this season.

The Portland Sea Dogs are in second place in the Double-A Northeast League Northeast Division with a 24-17 record, three games behind first-place Somerset.

