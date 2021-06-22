Yard Goats Drop Homestand Opener vs Richmond

June 22, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Hartford Yard Goats by the score of 7-1 on Tuesday evening at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford. Richmond starting pitcher Caleb Kilian worked six innings and allowed only an unearned run on four hits and registered eight strikeouts, while getting the win. Yard Goats outfielder Jameson Hannah had three hits and scored a run in the opener of a six-game series against the San Francisco Giants affiliate.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a two-run home run by third baseman David Villar off Hartford starter David Hill. Second baseman Shane Matheny continued the inning with a two-out single, and Villar followed with a shot into the second deck in center field, his eighth homer of the season.

Richmond added three runs in the fifth inning highlighted by a two RBI double by first baseman Frankie Tostado. Elliott Ramos reached on a throwing error, stole second base and took third on a throwing error. Ramos scored on a sacrifice by catcher Bruce Maxwell to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, Tostado cracked a two-run double to left field, scoring Shane Matheny and Vince Fernandez and giving Richmond a 5-0 lead.

The Yard Goats continue a 12-game homestand at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Wednesday night (7:05 PM) against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. RHP Ryan Feltner will make his home debut for the Yard Goats and LHP Philip Pfeifer will pitch for Richmond. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

--

Richmond 7, Hartford 1

WP-Caleb Kilian (2-0)

LP- David Hill (0-1)

T-2:34

A- 4,621

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.