Tuesday's Game Postponed, Double Header Thursday

ROSEMONT, IL - Tuesday night's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Chicago Dogs at Impact Field has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather throughout the Rosemont, Illinois area.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Thursday, September 3rd beginning at 4:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Wednesday, September 2nd is still scheduled for a single, nine-inning game between the Goldeyes and Dogs at 7:05 p.m.

