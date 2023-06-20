Tuesday Night Postponed against Mets

June 20, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







The game between the Jupiter Hammerheads and St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday, June 20th has been postponed due to inclement weather in and around the area.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 21st. The first game will start at 4:00 PM with Game Two to follow. Both of the games on Wednesday will be 7-inning contests. Gates will open at 3:00 PM on Wednesday.

