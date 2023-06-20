Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Tuesday
June 20, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.
