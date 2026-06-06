Tucson Edges Pecos, 6-5, on Walks

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Tucson Saguaros edged the Pecos Bills 6-5 on Friday night in a tightly contested game that featured just five hits by each club. Tucson capitalized on patience at the plate, drawing 12 walks, and held on late to secure the victory.

The Bills struck first in the top of the first inning when Brevin Brisack delivered an RBI single to score Dylan Hartmann. Tucson answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning when Trent Malone came home on a balk to tie the game at 1-1.

The Saguaros took control in the second inning, plating three runs behind timely hitting from Jontae Hennesy and aggressive baserunning. Tucson added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings, which proved to be the difference.

Pecos remained within striking distance throughout the contest. Thorin Sanchez-Guerra launched a solo home run and finished with an RBI, while Brisack drove in three runs to lead the Bills' offense. Anthony Hampton scored twice and added a double and an RBI.

Tucson's offense was led by Jontae Hennesy, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three stolen bases. Trent Malone scored twice, tripled, drove in a run, and reached base five times thanks to four walks. Connor Kiefer added two hits and scored once for the Saguaros.

Justin Mireles earned the win for Tucson, allowing five runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out four. Adan Vega and Matthew Mejia combined for two scoreless innings of relief to close out the victory.

Phillip Jones took the loss despite striking out seven over 5.2 innings. Jones allowed five runs while issuing 11 walks as Tucson's disciplined approach helped create scoring opportunities throughout the game.

The Saguaros improved their position in the standings with the one-run victory, while the Bills were left to wonder what might have been after matching Tucson's five-hit output but coming up one run short.







Pecos League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.