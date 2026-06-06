Bakersfield Train Robbers 2 Dublin Leprechauns 2 as the First Ever Tie Is Recorded in New Rules

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







For the first time in the Pecos League Rules there is a tie. Bakersfield and Dublin tied 2-2 after 10 innings which lead the game to end in a tie.

The Bakersfield Train Robbers and Dublin Leprechauns battled to a 2-2 tie on June 5, 2026, with both teams finishing with nine hits in a 10-inning game.

Dublin struck first in the second inning when Juan Gonzalez homered to center field, giving the Leprechauns a 1-0 lead.

Bakersfield answered in the third inning when Cade Fujii doubled to center field, scoring Joe Starick and tying the game at 1-1.

The Leprechauns moved back in front in the fifth inning when Damon Hale scored on an error, putting Dublin ahead 2-1.

The Train Robbers tied the game in the eighth inning and the score remained even through the 10th.

Zach Beatty led Bakersfield offensively with three hits, while Cade Fujii and Dylan Heil each drove in a run. Maxim Fullerton added a double and scored a run for the Train Robbers.

For Dublin, Juan Gonzalez supplied the biggest swing with his solo home run. Damon Hale, Timothy Wagner, and Carson Richter each collected two hits for the Leprechauns.

Both pitching staffs were strong. Bakersfield pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts over 10 innings, with Brady Reinhart striking out seven and Nic Mirabella striking out five in two scoreless innings of relief.

Dublin starter Jacob Casson worked nine innings, allowing two runs on nine hits while striking out nine. Murphy Bostick followed with a scoreless 10th inning to preserve the tie.







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