Garden City Rolls to 6 and 0 with 19-Run Outburst

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Garden City Wind continued their unbeaten start to the 2026 season Friday night, erupting for 19 runs on 17 hits to defeat the Blackwell Flycatchers 19-5 and improve to 6-0 on the year.

Blackwell jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and added another run in the second to take a brief 3-1 advantage. Griffin Rowe paced the Flycatchers offense with a 3-for-4 night, scoring three runs, while Shane Morrow also collected three hits and drove in a run. Kabrel Johnson added two hits and two RBIs in the loss.

The Wind answered immediately, scoring five runs in the second inning to seize control of the game. Garden City added a run in the fourth, three more in the fifth, three in the sixth, and then broke the game wide open with a six-run eighth inning.

Garden City's lineup produced contributions from top to bottom. Peyton Lewis scored three runs and drove in one, Darius Freeman went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Rob Morosetti collected three hits and two RBIs. Trent Lowe delivered a huge performance, going 3-for-6 with three RBIs, while Aaron Izquierdo scored four runs and drove in two. Kaden Kirshenbaum crossed the plate four times and added two doubles. Aidan Grabowski also knocked in three runs, and Ben Bach drove home two runs off the bench.

Garden City's offense was relentless, finishing with 17 hits, seven walks, and 19 RBIs while striking out only three times. The Wind also stole multiple bases and consistently pressured the Blackwell defense throughout the night.

Adam Metivier earned the victory for Garden City, allowing three runs over six innings while striking out six. The Wind bullpen took care of the final three innings to secure the win.

Blackwell finished with 12 hits but could not keep pace with the Wind attack. Arnaldo Garcia was charged with the loss after allowing nine runs over 4.1 innings, while the Flycatchers pitching staff surrendered 19 runs and 17 hits on the evening.

With the victory, Garden City remained perfect at 6-0, while the Flycatchers fell to 1-3 on the young season.







Pecos League Stories from June 6, 2026

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