Martinez Capitalizes on Walks to Top San Rafael, 7-4

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon used timely hitting and a strong performance from their pitching staff to earn a 7-4 victory over the San Rafael Pacifics on June 5 at Albert Park. Both teams collected nine hits, but Martinez capitalized on six walks and key extra-base hits to secure the win.

Martinez jumped out early with two runs in the first inning. Nick Thompson delivered an RBI double to score Michael Pavelchak before Jacob Klinovsky added a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. The Sturgeon added another run in the fifth inning and then broke the game open with a three-run seventh inning to build a comfortable lead.

San Rafael battled back throughout the contest. The Pacifics scored single runs in the second and third innings and received home runs from Kyle Guerra and Jacob Savoy. A two-run eighth inning cut the deficit to 6-4, but Martinez answered with an insurance run in the ninth and held on for the victory.

Nick Thompson led the Sturgeon offense by going 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a double, and an RBI. Andrew Curran had a big night, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Michael Pavelchak crossed the plate three times and reached base five times with four walks, while Brandon Gutierrez added an RBI double.

For San Rafael, Kyle Guerra went 2-for-5 with a home run and RBI, while Jacob Savoy added a two-run homer. John Bicos collected two doubles and scored a run in the losing effort.

Caughlin Shults earned the win for Martinez, allowing two runs on three hits over five innings while striking out six. Garrett Mos provided two scoreless innings of relief before David Gustafson closed out the final two innings. The Martinez pitching staff combined for eight strikeouts.

Alex Valesak took the loss for the Pacifics after allowing three runs over five innings. San Rafael pitchers struck out ten batters but were hurt by six walks and Curran's key home run.

With the win, Martinez improved its position in the Pacific Division race while the Pacifics were unable to overcome the Sturgeon's early lead and timely offensive production.







Pecos League Stories from June 6, 2026

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