Grand Junction's 22-Run Outburst Crushes Roswell

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers exploded for 22 runs and cruised to a dominant 22-5 victory over the Roswell Invaders on Friday night. Grand Junction scored in five different innings, including five runs in the first, five more in the second, and another five in the third to put the game out of reach early.

Roswell briefly kept pace by scoring four runs in the second inning and adding another run in the third, but the Razorback Suckers answered every challenge with a relentless offensive attack. Grand Junction added a run in the sixth before erupting for six more in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.

The Razorback Suckers collected 15 hits and drew 12 walks while taking advantage of three Roswell errors. Jake Alwine led the charge, going 3-for-3 with four runs scored, two RBIs, a double, and two walks. Michael Doerr added three hits, three runs scored, and two RBIs, while Nicholas Sall finished 2-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Wyatt Cunningham crossed the plate four times and launched a home run as part of the offensive outburst. Christopher Martinez also homered and drove in a run.

Basiel Williams chipped in two RBIs, while Rolando Lujo and Easton Bryant each contributed RBI hits as Grand Junction's lineup produced 14 RBIs on the night. The Razorback Suckers were aggressive on the bases as well, stealing multiple bases throughout the game.

For Roswell, Terry Daniels went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Jeffrey Gutierrez collected two hits and drove in a run. Sean Moore, Taylor Steig, and Gutierrez each recorded RBIs for the Invaders, who finished with nine hits.

Roswell starter Jacob Bosse took the loss after allowing seven runs in the opening inning. Noah Cantleberry and Andrew Smith also saw action on the mound, but the Grand Junction offense continued to pile on runs throughout the evening.

The victory improved Grand Junction to 3-3 on the season, while Roswell fell to 2-5. The Razorback Suckers showcased their offensive firepower with three home runs, 15 hits, and 22 runs in one of their most impressive performances of the young season.







Pecos League Stories from June 6, 2026

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