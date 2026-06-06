Triggers' Fifth Inning Birst Seals 12-6 Win over North Platte

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Trinidad Triggers used a dominant fifth inning and a balanced offensive attack to defeat the North Platte 80s 12-6 on Friday night. Trinidad collected 14 hits and scored in six different innings to secure the victory.

North Platte grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning before Trinidad responded with single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings to take a 3-1 advantage. The 80s answered with a four- run fourth inning to briefly reclaim the lead at 5-3.

The game turned in the fifth when the Triggers exploded for six runs, taking control for good. Trinidad added three more runs in the seventh inning to put the contest out of reach.

Wyatt Morgan paced the Trinidad offense with a 3-for-5 performance, scoring twice and driving in a run. Chris Viamonte added two hits and three RBIs, while Keaton Fisher finished with two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. Rene Mendoza scored three runs and knocked in another, and Kelii Price contributed two RBIs and scored twice.

Despite recording only four hits, North Platte managed six runs thanks to 13 walks drawn. Darrius Bomer scored three times and stole two bases, while Tommy Ramos, Carson McCurdy, Lucas Rincon, Kyle Jenson, and Zac Evenson each recorded an RBI.

Trinidad starter Thomas Geiger battled through 3.2 innings before the bullpen shut the door. Jack Haley struck out four over 1.1 scoreless innings, while Edwin Calvillo, Peyton Medeiros, and Keaton Fisher combined to hold North Platte hitless over the final 5.1 innings. Trinidad pitchers struck out an impressive 18 batters in the game.

Cole Smith took the loss for North Platte after allowing nine runs, six earned, over 4.2 innings. The 80s committed two errors, while Trinidad was charged with one.

With the win, the Triggers improved their standing behind a powerful offensive performance and a lockdown effort from the bullpen.







Pecos League Stories from June 6, 2026

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