The Alpine Cowboys Powered Past the Santa Fe Fuego, 26-9

Published on June 6, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Alpine Cowboys powered past the Santa Fe Fuego 26-9 on June 5, 2026, using a 24-hit attack and scoring in every inning to take control of the game.

Santa Fe opened strong, scoring three runs in the first inning, one in the second, and five in the third to take an early 9-5 lead.

From there, Alpine completely took over. The Cowboys scored two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, five in the sixth, two in the seventh, four in the eighth, and five more in the ninth to pull away.

Luke Hyzdu led Alpine with a massive game, going 5-for-7 with five runs scored, two home runs, a double, and seven RBIs.

Michael Prisco also had a huge night, finishing 3-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, and four RBIs. Zach Tallerman added four hits, four RBIs, and a home run, while James Prockish homered and drove in three runs.

Cade Labruyere scored four runs and drove in two, Sal Diaz had two hits and three RBIs, and Julian Aguilera added three hits, four runs scored, and an RBI.

For Santa Fe, Connor Hickey went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Ricky Rivas, Nick Tarantino, Terrance McGowan, and Layne Sanders each had two hits. Rivas, Hickey, Sam Freedman, and Alex Elliott each drove in two runs for the Fuego.

Alpine's pitching staff settled in after the early innings. Xavien Thompson was excellent in relief, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Santa Fe pitchers allowed 26 runs on 24 hits, including six Alpine home runs. The Cowboys' offensive explosion proved too much as Alpine rolled to the 26-9 win.







Pecos League Stories from June 6, 2026

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