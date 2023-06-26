Truist Point to Host Chinese Taipei National Team on Wednesday

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point-Thomasville HiToms will host the Chinese Taipei National baseball team at Truist Point on Wednesday, June 28. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $15 for adults and $12 for children for Home Plate Box and Catalyst Club Seating in sections 105 through 111. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children in Infield and Outfield Box Seats in sections 101 through 104 and sections 112-117. Advance tickets can be purchased by visiting HighPointRockers.com or at the Truist Point Box Office on Gatewood Ave.

The HiToms are members of the Coastal Plain League and their roster consists of top college players from throughout the nation.

The Taiwan National Team is currently on tour in the United States. Among their former players are current High Point Rocker outfielder Dai-Kang Yang (Daikan Yoh) who played for the national team in multiple World Baseball Classics. Chinese Taipei will also play Team USA in Kannapolis, N.C. on Sunday, July 2.

