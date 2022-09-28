Truist Point Named ALPB Ballpark of the Year

HIGH POINT, N.C. - For the second time in three seasons, Truist Point has been named the Atlantic League Ballpark of the Year in a vote of the league's managers, coaches, and senior operators. Truist Point also received the honor following its inaugural season in 2019.

The ballpark was selected in recognition of exemplifying the Atlantic League values of customer service, cleanliness, overall hospitality and ambience.

High Point's state-of-the-art $36 million ballpark was designed to serve as a catalyst to the rejuvenation of downtown High Point and it has successfully fulfilled its mission. Along with hosting the High Point Rockers, Truist Point has served as a community gathering place for amateur and college baseball tournaments, amateur soccer, graduations, concerts and numerous fund-raising events. Over the past year, the ballpark has hosted the Big South Baseball Championship, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Baseball Championship, a concert by Fitz and the Tantrums, high school football, adult kickball, and a collegiate summer baseball league. Plans were recently announced for a possible MLS Next Pro soccer franchise to utilize Truist Point as its home facility.

"I consider this award to not only be a recognition of the ballpark but also of our entire staff," said Rockers' President Pete Fisch. "We are a community-supported facility that exists to provide a gathering point for all of High Point. Our mission will always be to offer affordable, family entertainment to the community and we are grateful that our efforts have been honored."

AWARDS WON

2022 Atlantic League Ballpark of the Year

2020 Best New Construction Project: Commercial Real Estate Awards - Triad Business Journal

2020 CPN Star Award - Projects Over $25M

2020 DBIA Southeast Region Best Athletic Facility Award

2019 Atlantic League Ballpark of the Year

2019 ENR Best Projects Award - Sports & Entertainment Category

2019 ABC Carolinas Merit Award - Other/Specialty Category, $25M-$50M

