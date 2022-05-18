Truist Point Hosting Big South Baseball Championship May 25-28

May 18, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. (www.BigSouthSports.com) -- Tickets for the 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship at Truist Point in High Point, N.C., are now on sale. The tournament is scheduled for May 25-28 and this year's event features the top six teams in the conference facing off in a four-day, double-elimination showdown to determine the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals.

The Big South's 24-game conference season concludes Saturday, May 21, and Campbell (18-3) and USC Upstate (17-6-1) have secured tournament berths -- while eight teams are still mathematically alive in the race for the four remaining postseason slots. Tickets are general admission and cost $15 for a one-day pass (all games), while student/children tickets are $10. To purchase tickets, visit www.HighPointRockers.com, or call 336-888-1000 or email at info@highpointrockers.com for additional information and/or check the availability of stadium suites.

The 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship schedule is below, and subject to change. Gates to Truist Point will open one hour prior to the first game of each day.

Wednesday, May 25 (ESPN+)

Game 1 - No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 11:00 am

Game 2 - No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 3:00 pm

Game 3 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7:00 pm (elimination)

Thursday, May 26 (ESPN+)

Game 4 - No. 1 seed vs. Winner Game 1, 11:00 am

Game 5 - No. 2 seed vs. Winner Game 2, 3:00 pm

Game 6 - Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4/5 (low seed), 7:00 pm (elimination)

Friday, May 27 (ESPN+)

Game 7 - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 4/5 (high seed), 11:00 am (elimination)

Game 8 - Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 3:00 pm

Game 9 - Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 7:00 pm (elimination)

Saturday, May 28 (Championship Day)

Game 10 - Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 12:00 pm (ESPNU)

Game 11 - If necessary, 45 minutes following conclusion of Game 10 (ESPN+)

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2022

Truist Point Hosting Big South Baseball Championship May 25-28 - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.