Tropeano and Romano Pitch Ducks Past Blue Crabs

August 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, NY) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4-3 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,143 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Juan Kelly gave the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single to right field. Long Island answered with four runs in the second off Blue Crabs starter AJ Candelario, highlighted by RBI singles from Nick Heath and Leobaldo Cabrera plus an RBI double from Yonny Hernandez.

Kelly trimmed the Ducks lead to 4-2 in the fourth with a solo homer to right field off Ducks starter Nick Tropeano. Southern Maryland plated an unearned run in the eighth on Kelly's RBI fielder's choice to first, but they were unable to pull even.

Tropeano (2-0) earned the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four. Candelario (1-2) took the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks in seven innings with five strikeouts. Sal Romano picked up his first save of the season with four innings of relief, conceding one unearned run on five hits while striking out five.

Hernandez led the Ducks offense with three hits, an RBI and a run. Heath added a hit, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their three-game set on Sunday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (6-4, 4.19) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Garrett Martin (5-7, 4.92).

