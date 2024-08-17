Hawk Homers Club Stormers

August 17, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Kyle Kasser became an instant folk hero.

The Lancaster infielder moved to the mound and, with a series of sub-50 MPH pitches, got Luis Castro to ground into a force out, closing the top of the ninth. He got a huge round of applause.

Which tells you what kind of game it was Saturday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Staten Island FerryHawks slugged a trio of three-run homers and drew 11 walks to rout the host Lancaster Stormers, 12-2, in the middle game of a three-game series.

With the loss, Lancaster's lead over York was trimmed to one-half game in the second half North race. Long island trails by only two.

Damon Dues opened the night with a homer for Lancaster, but the rest of the night belonged to Staten Island. The barrage did not begin until the fourth when the FerryHawks strung together four straight hits off Noah Bremer (8-6). Nate Scantlin greeted Bremer, who faced the minimum of nine batters in the first three innings, with a double to left center. Luis Castro grounded an RBI single up the middle to tie the game at 1-1. Pablo Sandoval singled to left before Ben Norman hit the first of the home runs, a drive over the right field tents for a 4-1 edge.

The rest of the damage was done to the Stormers bullpen. Kolbi Johnson, who missed the cycle by one base, took Steffon Moore to right center in the sixth for a 7-1 lead. Alejandro De Aza belted a three-run homer off Adam Wibert in the seventh.

Staten Island's final two runs crossed against Kyle Johnson in the ninth. Following Johnson's fifth walk of the inning and the 11th walk surrendered by the staff for the night, Kasser took over and gave the fans some happiness before the fireworks that ended the night.

Kasser, along with his pitching exploits, had two hits in the game as did Joseph Carpenter, who singled in Lancaster's other run.

Christian Allegretti (6-1), the third of four Staten Island pitchers, threw two scoreless innings and was awarded the win.

The Stormers will wrap up the series against Staten Island on Sunday afternoon at 5:00. Oscar De La Cruz (3-2) will make the start against right-hander Noe Torbilio (1-2). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 4:55.

NOTES: Mason Martin lost his hitting streak at 16 games...Dues' homer was his first since July 10 when he hit two, also against the FerryHawks...All six of his homers have been in Lancaster...The appearance was Kasser's second of the year...He also threw a scoreless inning at York...The loss was Lancaster's worst since a 14-3 defeat at High Point, July 7...Closer Stephen Nogosek was placed on the seven-day injured list prior to the game...His return this season is not expected.

Subject: SI 12, Lan 2 (box)

Game Date: 08/17/2024

Staten Island FerryHawks 12 AT Lancaster Stormers 2

YTD YTD

Staten Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Scantlin, N CF 4 1 1 1 .289 Dues, D 2B 5 1 1 1 .324

Castro, L 2B 4 1 2 1 .376 Howard, G RF 3 1 0 0 .328

Sandoval, P 3B 5 1 1 0 .243 Hulsizer, N 1B,LF 1 0 0 0 .268

Norman, B LF 4 3 1 3 .279 Martin, M DH 4 0 0 0 .315

Estrada, C 1B 3 2 1 0 .273 Johnson, K LF,P 0 0 0 0 .000

De Aza, A RF 4 2 1 3 .271 Carpenter, J 1B,3B 4 0 2 1 .281

Johnson, K DH 4 2 4 4 .300 Stewart, J CF 3 0 0 0 .250

Scheffler, M C 4 0 0 0 .162 Proctor, C C 4 0 0 0 .248

Loftin, J SS 4 0 0 0 .250 Sedio, C 3B,SS 4 0 0 0 .238

Kasser, K P,SS 3 0 2 0 .265

36 12 11 12 31 2 5 2

Staten Island 0 0 0 4 0 3 3 0 2 - 12 11 0

Lancaster 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 2 5 0

2B--Scantlin, N CF (20), Castro, L 2B (15), Estrada, C 1B (2), Johnson, K

DH 2 (18). HR--Norman, B LF (18), De Aza, A RF (4), Johnson, K DH (10),

Dues, D 2B (6). RBI--Scantlin, N CF (50), Castro, L 2B (59), Norman, B LF

3 (67), De Aza, A RF 3 (26), Johnson, K DH 4 (51), TOTALS 12 (0), Dues, D

2B (32), Carpenter, J 1B,3B (54), TOTALS 2 (0). HP--Hulsizer, N 1B,LF 2

(7). SB--Norman, B LF (10), Estrada, C 1B (1). CS--Kasser, K P,SS (1).

LOB--Staten Island 8, Lancaster 8. DP--D. Dues(2B) - J. Carpenter(1B), D.

Dues(2B) - K. Kasser(SS) - J. Carpenter(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Staten Island

DeFabbia, A 4.0 2 1 1 1 2 1 8.25

Faello, M 2.0 1 1 1 2 3 0 5.84

Allegretti, C (W,6-1) 2.0 1 0 0 1 4 0 3.83

Woodward, J 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.58

9 5 2 2 4 9 1

Lancaster

Bremer, N (L,8-6) 5.0 6 4 4 2 8 1 3.82

Moore, S 1.0 2 3 3 1 2 1 7.79

Wibert, A 2.0 2 3 3 3 1 1 6.75

Johnson, K 0.2 1 2 2 5 0 0 6.75

Kasser, K 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

9 11 12 12 11 11 3

WP--Woodward, J (4), Wibert, A (4). HB--DeFabbia, A (2), Faello, M (1).

SO--Scantlin, N 2, Norman, B 2, De Aza, A 2, Scheffler, M 2, Loftin, J 3,

Dues, D 2, Howard, G, Hulsizer, N, Martin, M, Proctor, C 2, Sedio, C 2.

BB--Scantlin, N 2, Castro, L 2, Norman, B, Estrada, C 2, De Aza, A,

Johnson, K, Scheffler, M, Loftin, J, Howard, G, Hulsizer, N, Stewart, J,

Kasser, K. BF--DeFabbia, A 15 (59), Faello, M 10 (167), Allegretti, C 8

(208), Woodward, J 4 (183), Bremer, N 22 (472), Moore, S 6 (96), Wibert, A

11 (93), Johnson, K 7 (89), Kasser, K (4). P-S--DeFabbia, A 63-37, Faello,

M 41-25, Allegretti, C 28-21, Woodward, J 14-9, Bremer, N 92-56, Moore, S

33-19, Wibert, A 51-29, Johnson, K 36-13, Kasser, K 3-2.

T--3:05. A--4808

Weather: Cloudy, 75 degrees

Plate Umpire - Scott Hart, Field Umpire #1 - Steve Hart, Field Umpire #3 - Bill Reuter

