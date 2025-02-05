Triumph, Liberty Announce Multi-Year Extension with hummel North America

February 5, 2025

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty announced on Wednesday morning a multi-year extension with uniform partner hummel North America, which will see the Danish sportswear brand continue as the teams' official kit partner. The brand has outfitted the Triumph since 2021 and the Liberty since its inaugural season in 2022.

Hummel provides uniforms, as well as sideline and practice gear, to the teams and outfits the club's front office staff on match days and in the community. Hummel will also continue to outfit the Triumph and Liberty USL Academy teams as they move into the USL Academy League in 2025. Additionally, the Clubs and hummel jointly award a college scholarship to a local athlete selected through the partnership.

"We're excited to continue our great partnership with hummel," said Doug Erwin, Vice Chairman and Chief Brand Officer of Triumph and Liberty. "Since partnering with hummel, we've seen exponential growth in our kit and retail sales. Their ability to collaborate with us to create custom designs that represent our region and resonate with supporters has been a big asset to our organization, and we look forward to continuing that success in 2025 and beyond."

Founded in 1923, hummel is an official outfitter for professional football clubs all over North America. Known for its iconic bumblebee logo and chevrons featured on many globally recognized teams, hummel's iconic look can be found on the jerseys of the Danish national team, La Liga's Real Betis, Werder Bremen and FC Cologne in the Bundesliga, as well as multiple USL Championship and USL League One clubs.

"Greenville, South Carolina has become synonymous with being a true American soccer city. From being a founding club of USL League One, adding a women's team, and with a soccer-specific stadium on the horizon, it makes this an exciting place that is rallying the local community to the sport." said Conor Caloia from hummel North America. "This extension is a sign of the strong partnership we have built with the club and a sign that the community feels represented by the kits on and off the field. We're excited to continue to work with the Greenville Triumph and Liberty in 2025 and beyond." The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club kicks off its sixth season on March 8th at Paladin Stadium, hosting Westchester SC in the 2025 League One Season Opener. The Greenville Liberty women's team will begin its fourth season later this spring.

