Portland Hearts of Pine to Join the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Join us ahead of the 2025 season for a historic night as we play our first-ever home game in Maine! On Thursday, March 20, our inaugural team will take the field at Lewiston High School against CL Faialense for the U.S. Open Cup.

WHY LEWISTON?

It's common for pro clubs to play at a different stadium that's not 'home' in the Open Cup, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to bring this special match at Lewiston High School. Hearts of Pine is Maine's team, built for the community, by the community, representing the entire state. And we're honored to be hosted by the Lewiston community.

TICKETS

This match is not included in our season ticket package and offers a unique, standalone game experience. Season ticket members will receive exclusive early access to a presale before tickets become available to the general public. More details on general ticket sales coming soon-stay tuned!

WHO ARE WE PLAYING?

We're competing against CL Faialense, an amateur based club located in Cambridge, MA.

GAME DETAILS

This game day experience will differ from our inaugural season home matches as we are guests at Lewiston High School. Public parking is available and seating will be general admission. Please note that food and beverage options will be limited.

WHAT IS THE U.S. OPEN CUP?

Dating back to 1914, the Open Cup is the oldest tournament in United States soccer. It's a tournament that includes teams from various levels of American soccer, from amateur clubs to professional teams across different leagues (including us here at Hearts!).

In the 2025 edition, the tournament will feature 96 teams: 64 from the three professional tiers of the U.S. soccer league and 32 amateur teams from the "Open Division."

The Open Cup brings together clubs from all levels in the American soccer landscape, creating a unique and diverse competition that celebrates the sport across the country.

