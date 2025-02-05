Tormenta FC to Host Harbor City FC in U.S. Open Cup First Round

February 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC will kick off its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on home turf, hosting Harbor City FC from the United Premier Soccer League in the tournament's First Round. The match is set for Thursday, March 20, at 7 p.m. ET at Tormenta Stadium, as the UPSL club makes the trip up from Melbourne, Florida.

As Georgia's lone representative in this year's Open Cup, Tormenta FC looks to build on its history in the nation's longest-running soccer tournament. The club has earned a reputation among the competition's famed "Giant Killers" with past victories over higher-division opponents and now sets its sights on another deep run.

Tormenta FC is eager to represent Georgia nationally and showcase its talent against top-tier competition. Ticket information for the First Round matchup will be announced soon. Fans can catch all the Open Cup action live on ESPN+, and for full details on the tournament format, rules, and participating teams, visit ussoccer.com.

Meanwhile, South Georgia also prepared for its 2025 USL League One season opener at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday, March 8, against the Richmond Kickers.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.