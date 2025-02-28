Trio Returns to Saltdogs in 2025

February 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska- The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of three players that will return to the roster for the 2025 season. Pitchers Wyatt Sparks and Gaylon Viney, along with shortstop Drew Devine will help lead Lincoln again this year.

Sparks went 2-2 for the 'Dogs in 2024 with 46 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched. Lincoln Manager Brett Jodie is excited for Sparks to be back.

"Wyatt Sparks is an extremely vital piece to our pitching staff. He can handle any role he is put in and thrives in pressure situations", Jodie said. "Once given the ball he does not want to give it up. Sparks has a great arm getting the fastball up to the upper 90s at times to go along with tremendous off speed he mixes in well. Wyatt is a great team guy, and we are thrilled to have him back."

Another arm returning for Lincoln is Gaylon Viney. The right-hander struck out six batters in just six innings of work, late in 2024.

"Gaylon Viney came on board late in the season last year. He has really been working hard on his game, and I think he is due for a big year", said Jodie. "Gaylon can be effective as a starter or out of the pen so we will develop his role in camp. Viney is great guy who really fit well with our team and did a great job in his limited action last year. Excited about his 2025!"

Controlling the middle infield will be Drew Devine. After an American Association All-Star campaign in 2023, Devine recorded 41 rbi's in 2024, his best as a Saltdog.

"Drew Devine is the definition of iron man. It is hard to get him a day off because you want him on the field every day and he wants to be there", said Jodie. "I will put Drew up against anyone defensively as he has all the tools with great range and a very strong arm. Drew also is a polished hitter who can handle the stick well and always puts together a great at bat. He has developed into a rbi producer and has some pop in the stick as well. Devine is a born leader, and we are extremely happy to have him back as our shortstop!"

The 2025 season will begin Friday, May 9th, when Lincoln will travel to Kansas City, Kansas to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Monarchs. Opening night at Haymarket Park will be Friday, May 16th, when the Saltdogs host the Winnipeg Goldeyes, at 7:05 p.m.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For tickets, promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

