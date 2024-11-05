Trio of Spokane Indians Win MLB Gold Glove Awards

The Spokane Indians were well represented on Sunday night when Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards on ESPN. Brenton Doyle took home his second consecutive National League Gold Glove Award in centerfield while Dylan Moore (American League - Utility) and Ezequiel Tovar (National League - Shortstop) each earned their first career Gold Glove.

Doyle finished the season first among center fielders and second among all MLB players with an 11.4 ultimate zone rating. His 16 Outs Above Average was tied for second among MLB outfielders and he was tied for fourth in runs prevented with 14. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Colorado Rockies in 2019, Doyle appeared in 97 games with the Spokane Indians in 2021, slashing .280/.336/.454 while also earning a Gold Glove as one of the top three defensive outfielders in Minor League Baseball.

Moore played six defensive positions in 2024 -- shortstop (49 games), third base (45), second base (37), left field (22), first base (11) and center field (1) -- with only five errors in 401 total chances, good for a .988 fielding percentage. A seventh-round draft pick of the Texas Rangers, Moore posted an .803 OPS and was a Northwest League All-Star for the Spokane Indians in 2015.

Tovar finished second among shortstops with a .988 fielding percentage and led MLB shortstops in total chances (676), assists (435) and double plays (107). The 23-year-old ranked second among NL shortstops with 10 DRS and fourth with 15 OAA, but was the only NL shortstop to accumulate double-digit marks in both DRS and OAA. Signed as an international free agent by the Colorado Rockies in 2017, Tovar had 13 extra-base hits and 18 RBIs in 32 games with the Spokane Indians in 2021.

