Trio of Relievers Added to 2024 Roster

April 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of right-handed pitchers Trevor Bettencourt and Sam Delaplane as well as left-handed pitcher Emilio Marquez. All three hurlers begin their first season with the Ducks, with Bettencourt entering his seventh season in professional baseball and both Delaplane and Marquez starting their sixth.

"Trevor, Sam and Emilio are all welcome additions to our pitching staff," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "All three have put together impressive professional careers thus far."

Bettencourt joins the Ducks after spending five seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization (2016-19, 2022) and one with in the Los Angeles Dodgers system (2023). He reached the Triple-A level with both and combined to post a 13-6 record with a 3.49 ERA in 135 career appearances (four starts). He also totaled 12 saves and 215 strikeouts to 60 walks over 191.0 innings of work.

The 29-year-old split the 2023 season with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, making 43 appearances (one start) and posting a 5-1 record between the two. He was previously named a South Atlantic League Mid-Season All-Star in 2017 with Lakewood (A, Phillies) and went 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA and two saves in 16 games that season. Prior to his professional career, the San Jose native played collegiate baseball at the University of Tennessee and the University of California-Santa Barbara. Bettencourt was originally selected by the Phillies in the 25th round of the 2016 amateur draft.

Delaplane comes to Long Island after pitching three seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization (2017-19) and two in the San Francisco Giants system (2022-23). He made 136 appearances during those five seasons, compiling a 17-10 record with a 2.91 ERA, 18 saves and 348 strikeouts to 97 walks over 210.2 innings. The San Jose native pitched in 32 games across Low-A, High-A and Double-A in 2023, going 5-4 with a 4.14 ERA, one save and 67 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.

The 29-year-old was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2019 with the Mariners. Between High-A and Double-A, he combined to post a 6-3 record with a 2.23 ERA, seven saves and 120 strikeouts to just 23 walks in 46 appearances. For his efforts, he was also named a California League Mid-Season All-Star. Prior to playing professional baseball, the righty spent four seasons at Eastern Michigan University. Delaplane was originally selected by the Mariners in the 23rd round of the 2017 amateur draft.

Marquez spent five seasons as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization (2018-19, 2021-23) before joining the Flock. In 104 career appearances (13 starts), he accrued a 27-6 record with a 3.26 ERA, nine saves and 318 strikeouts to just 68 walks over 251.1 innings of work. He has reached the Triple-A level in each of the past three seasons. In 2023, the Venezuela native went 2-0 with a 4.41 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 22 appearances across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A.

The 25-year-old posted a minuscule 0.61 ERA in nine games during his rookie season in the Dominican Summer League. He went on to go 5-2 with a 2.50 ERA in 14 games (six starts) in 2019 at the rookie level and Single-A combined. Across three levels in 2021, the righty went 7-1 with a 3.26 ERA, one save and 101 strikeouts in 77.1 innings across 25 games (seven starts). Marquez was originally signed by the Royals as a free agent in 2018.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

