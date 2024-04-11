Revs to Pay Tribute to Brooks Robinson on Opening Day

April 11, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution will pay tribute to York baseball icon and team co-founder Brooks Robinson on opening day - April 25, 2024, at WellSpan Park. Robinson died on September 26, 2023, at the age of 86. He began his legendary professional baseball career as a member of the York White Roses on June 3, 1955.

The tribute will feature three major elements:

Brooks Robinson White Roses Replica Jersey Giveaway at the gates for the first 1,000 fans. The jersey features a vintage White Roses design, with the number 5 and "Robinson" on the back.

Brooks Robinson Foundation charity auction - a fundraising auction for the Constance and Brooks Robinson Foundation will launch online on April 18 and close at 9:00 p.m. on April 25. All proceeds will go to the foundation, which Brooks and his wife Connie established through the sale of his personal memorabilia collection before his death. The auction will feature an authenticated Topps Brooks Robinson rookie baseball card, other signed memorabilia, and Revolution memorabilia and experiences. More details are at yorkrevolution.com/auction.

A pregame ceremony and a special moment with Brooks David Robinson, Jr., Brooks's namesake and son, who will be on hand for the game.

Following his stint as a White Rose, Brooks became the Baltimore Orioles every-day 3rd baseman in 1960, going on to make 18 Major League All-Star Game appearances, win 16 consecutive gold gloves, was a World Series champion, and was elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983 on the first ballot.

Throughout his career and after, Robinson maintained friendships in York. In 2005, Robinson was a co-founder of the York Revolution, which opened what is now WellSpan Park on June 15, 2007. To honor Robinson, the team retired the jersey number 5 from its inception.

Robinson is also honored in front of the ballpark with a statue on Brooks Robinson Plaza. Sculpted by York artist Lorann Jacobs, the statue depicts Robinson signing autographs for two youngsters in youth baseball jerseys - one reading "York" and the other "Dallastown" - representing Brooks' connection to kids and fans from all over York County.

Robinson's legacy also lives on through the Revolution's annual golf tournament, the Brooks Robinson Classic. At Robinson's request, proceeds from the tournament benefit the York City Little League and youth scholarships at the YMCA of York.

Robinson attended numerous Revolution games and attended both Atlantic League All-Star games hosted by the Revolution in 2011 and 2019. He was also in the ballpark to watch the Revolution clinch the 2017 Atlantic League championship at home.

"Whenever Brooks was here, he was incredibly gracious with fans and particularly young people - he never refused an autograph and never acted annoyed that people were interrupting him," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "To call Brooks a great ballplayer demeans his memory. Brooks was a great man, who was also a great ballplayer. We were extraordinarily lucky to have him as part of our organization."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.