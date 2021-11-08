Trio of Bucks Named Big Stick Award Winners

Waterloo, Iowa - On Monday, the Northwoods League announced the 2021 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award winners which included three Waterloo Bucks: Max Jung-Goldberg, Joshua Kasevich, and Garrett McGowan. The annual award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2021 regular season. All three Bucks were also named to the NWL's 2021 Postseason All-Star Team in August.

A redshirt sophomore from the University of San Diego and originally from Palo Alto, California, Max Jung-Goldberg hit .342 on the season. The outfielder finished with the eighth best average in the NWL to go along with four home runs, 41 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. Jung-Goldberg was also named a mid-season All-Star.

Shortstop Joshua Kasevich, a sophomore from the University of Oregon and originally from Eugene, Oregon, was third in the NWL in hitting with a .374 average. Kasevich hit two home runs, 39 RBI, and five stolen bases on the year for Waterloo. The infielder participated in the Major League Dreams Showcase in August.

Garrett McGowan, a junior from Pittsburg State University and originally from Blue Springs, Missouri, was named a Big Stick Award winner as a designated hitter. McGowan finished fifth in the league with a .351 average and ended the year with the sixth-best slugging percentage with a .492 mark to go along with four home runs, 43 RBI, and 10 stolen bases. McGowan was also named a mid-season All-Star.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners from across the NWL will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. To be eligible for the award, a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.

The complete list of 2021 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Kirk Liebert Kenosha Kentucky .322

1B Justin Janas Kenosha Illinois .402

2B Chandler Simpson Fond du Lac Georgia Tech .377

3B Mike Boeve Duluth Nebraska Omaha .341

SS Josh Kasevich Waterloo Oregon .374

INF Chase Meidroth Kokomo San Diego .345

OF Alex Iadisernia Madison Elon .345

OF Max Jung-Goldberg Waterloo San Diego .342

OF Will Hamiter Willmar Alabama .353

DH Garrett McGowan Waterloo Pittsburg State .351

