Hamiter Earns Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2021 regular season.

Kenosha Kingfish first baseman Justin Janas leads the list of award winners. Janas earned a Rawlings "Big Stick" by leading the league with an impressive .402 batting average.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2021 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.

Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average

C Kirk Liebert Kenosha Kentucky .322

1B Justin Janas Kenosha Illinois .402

2B Chandler Simpson Fond du Lac Georgia Tech .377

3B Mike Boeve Duluth Nebraska Omaha .341

SS Josh Kasevich Waterloo Oregon .374

INF Chase Meidroth Kokomo San Diego .345

OF Alex Iadisernia Madison Elon .345

OF Max Jung-Goldberg Waterloo San Diego .342

OF Will Hamiter Willmar Alabama .353

DH Garrett McGowan Waterloo Pittsburg State .351

To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2022 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or visit www.willmarstingers.com. The 2022 season is presented by JD Kreps Financial Group.

