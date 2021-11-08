Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award Winners Announced
November 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release
Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award. This award is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the 2021 regular season.
Kenosha Kingfish first baseman Justin Janas leads the list of award winners. Janas earned a Rawlings "Big Stick" by leading the league with an impressive .402 batting average.
Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor their achievement, the nine award winners will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings. The complete list of 2021 Rawlings "Big Stick" Award Winners is below.
Position Player NWL Team College Batting Average
C Kirk Liebert Kenosha Kentucky .322
1B Justin Janas Kenosha Illinois .402
2B Chandler Simpson Fond du Lac Georgia Tech .377
3B Mike Boeve Duluth Nebraska Omaha .341
SS Josh Kasevich Waterloo Oregon .374
INF Chase Meidroth Kokomo San Diego .345
OF Alex Iadisernia Madison Elon .345
OF Max Jung-Goldberg Waterloo San Diego .342
OF Will Hamiter Willmar Alabama .353
DH Garrett McGowan Waterloo Pittsburg State .351
To be eligible a player would have needed to have enough plate appearances to qualify for a batting title. A player must have a minimum of 2.7 plate appearances per team game.
