Tricks Sign Rookies Gravelle, Mangone

The Danbury Hat Tricks have inked another rookie to the squad. Forward Nicholas Mangone will join the team for the 2020-21 season.

Mangone, a 24-year-old Massapequa Park, New York native, graduated from Nicholas College in the spring of 2020. His senior season was his best at the Division-III level, notching 14 points in 27 games. Mangone helped lead the Bisons to a Commonwealth Coast Conference Tournament championship in his sophomore season, leading his team in shots-on-goal and tallying a short-handed goal in the championship game.

Prior to his tenure at Nichols, he spent two seasons with the P.A.L. Jr. Islanders in the USPHL Premier Division.

"Nick is a high-energy player who has the ability to provide scoring in different ways," commented head coach Anthony Bohn. "He's an extremely hard worker and will provide a workman-like style to our line-up."

