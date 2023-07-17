Tri-City Will Face New York and Joliet in Upcoming Six-Game Homestand

TROY, NY - Baseball, fireworks, and family-fun are back in New York's Capital Region this week as the Tri-City ValleyCats host the New York Boulders on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. After a day off on Monday, July 24, the ValleyCats will play against the Joliet Slammers at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium from July 25-27. It is the first time Tri-City will take on New York and Joliet this season.

On Friday, July 21, it will be Wizard Night. Wands and Golden Snitch baseballs are available in the team store in Southpaw's Den. It will also be Girl Scout Night and Softball Night at Joe Bruno Stadium. Additionally, there will be postgame fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

On Saturday, July 22, first pitch is slated for 6:30 PM for Star Wars Night. You can purchase lightsabers for $5 in Southpaw's Den, and a few Star Wars characters will be in attendance. Following the game's conclusion, there will be postgame fireworks for the second straight night.

On Sunday, July 23, it will be Around the World in Nine Innings presented by Performance Food Service. There will be a mini food and wine festival where fans can try different tastings from around the world. The ValleyCats will be wearing their Los Puentes de Tri-City jerseys, which celebrates the Hispanic/Latino communities as part of the Copa de la Diversión. It will also be another Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. Gates open at 3:30 PM, and ValleyCats' players will be reading children's stories at 3:40 PM. Fans can have a catch on the field at 4 PM, the three-game series conclusion with New York will begin at 5 PM, and after the game, kids can run the bases.

On Tuesday, July 25, it will be Christmas in July. "The Joe" will have Christmas decorations, and a food special. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

On Wednesday July 26, it will be Camp Day. The Wednesday matinee begins at 11:00 AM as local camps will be in attendance.

On Thursday, July 27, it will be Community Heroes Night presented by American National Insurance. The starting nine heroes in our community who go above and beyond to make a difference will be honored. These fan nominated heroes will be recognized for their hard work and dedication. The three-game set with the Slammers concludes at 6:30 PM, and after the series finale, there will be postgame fireworks.

Be a part of the excitement and join the ValleyCats for what is sure to be an action-packed, fun-filled week at "The Joe!"

