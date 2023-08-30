Tri-City Drops First Series at Home in 2023

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (53-38) were one-hit by the Sussex County Miners (51-40) on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, and ultimately fell 4-0. It was the third time the ValleyCats were shutout this season, and the second time in the last two weeks.

Sussex County had a runner in scoring position in the second and third innings, and eventually got on the board in the fourth. Anthony Gomez had an infield single off Dan Beebe. Edwin Mateo then laid down a bunt single off Dwayne Marshall. Willie Escala reached on a fielder's choice, and Gomez went to third. Oraj Anu had an RBI fielder's choice, and gave the Miners a 1-0 lead.

Gavin Stupienski went yard in the sixth to provide Sussex County with a 2-0 advantage.

Stupienski led off the eighth with a double against Greg Veliz. Johnny Hipsman followed suit with a two-run jack to pull the Miners ahead, 4-0.

Tri-City walked six times, and had two hit by pitches during the game. The ValleyCats were unable to score with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth, and runners on first and second with one out in the seventh. They were no-hit for the first eight frames by Jack Dellinger, Matt Still, Billy Parsons, and Ronnie Voacolo. Aaron Altherr led off the bottom of the ninth with a single off Robbie Hitt before the next three 'Cats were retired.

Dellinger (3-2) earned the win. He tossed five shutout, hitless frames, allowing four walks, hitting a batter, and struck out three.

Beebe (5-6) received the loss. He tossed four innings, yielding one run on three hits, walking three, and striking out four.

Tri-City concludes its last regular season homestand of the year against Sussex County tomorrow, Thursday, August 31. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | SUSSEX COUNTY 4 | TRI-CITY 0

W: Jack Dellinger (3-2)

L: Dan Beebe (5-6)

Attendance: 2,105

Time of Game: 2:55

