Trey Vaval DOUBLE DIPS on Kick Return Touchdowns: CFL
August 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
He does it again! Trey Vaval takes it to the house for his second kick return TD of the game.
