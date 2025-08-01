Trey Vaval DOUBLE DIPS on Kick Return Touchdowns: CFL

August 1, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







He does it again! Trey Vaval takes it to the house for his second kick return TD of the game.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 1, 2025

