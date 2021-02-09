Trenton Thunder Reveal 2021 Schedule

The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to reveal their 2021 schedule.

The season begins at home as the Thunder host the Frederick Keys on Monday, May 24th. The 34-game season will run until mid-August with an annual All-Star Break centered around the MLB Draft and featuring our Thunder players. The MLB Draft League features matchups with the 5 other teams in the MLB Draft League: Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, West Virginia Black Bears, Williamsport Crosscutters, and Frederick Keys.

The Trenton Thunder enter an exciting new chapter in 2021 for New Jersey baseball as founding members of the brand new MLB Draft League. The MLB-affiliated league will be anchored in NJ by the top-rated Trenton Thunder organization and will be recognized as the Premier League in the country focused on baseball's top prospects eligible to be drafted by MLB Clubs each summer.

A schedule including game times, fireworks, and promotions for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.

Fans that were issued a credit for the 2021 season can expect more information provided to them via email and a Thunder Representative will be in touch soon!

