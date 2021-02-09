Frederick Keys Set 2021 Schedule

FREDERICK, MD -The Frederick Keys are excited to announce their schedule for the Inaugural season of the MLB Draft League. The newly created Draft League includes the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears, the Williamsport Crosscutters, as well as your Frederick Keys. The season kicks off on the road against the Trenton Thunder on Monday May 24th. The Keys will host the West Virginia Black Bears for the first homestand of the season on Thursday May 26 at 6:30 p.m. The season will consist of 34 home games, and will have 14 firework dates.

"Over the past year this terrible and tragic pandemic has definitely presented many challenges and hardships for all us in our attempt to live anywhere close to a normal life. The health and safety of our fans, attendees, and the community at large is certainly paramount and our top priority moving forward for 2021," said Keys General Manager Dave Ziedelis. "The Keys will be strictly following all CDC guidelines, protocols, and safety measures to produce and insure the safest possible experience for all involved while also following and adhering to all executive orders and relating restrictions as per Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, and City of Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor."

A full Keys promotional schedule including giveaways, celebrity appearances, and other exciting happenings for 2021 will be announced at a later date. "This season we plan to create the same exciting family friendly environment Keys fans have come accustomed to the last 32 years." Says Keys Director of Marketing Maci Hill.

Current Keys Corporate Partners, Suite Holders, Season Ticket and Mini Plan Holders, Group and Hospitality customers will be contacted directly by their Frederick Keys account representatives in the near future. To inquire about purchasing ticket plans please reach out to Patrick Koogle at PKoogle@FrederickKeys.com.

To stay up to date with team news fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).

The Frederick Keys are a founding member of the MLB Draft League, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Maci Hill by phone at (301)-815-9902 or by emailing at mhill@Frederickkeys.com.

Full Home Schedule:

May 26 v WV (6:30)

May 27 v WV (6:30)

June 2 v MV (6:30)

June 3 v MV (6:30)

June 4 v MV (7:00)***

June 5 v WV (6:00)***

June 6 v WV (1:00)

June 11 v MV (7:00)***

June 12 v MV (6:00)***

June 13 v MV (1:00)

June 18 v TRE (7:00)***

June 19 v TRE (6:00)***

June 20 v TRE (1:00)

June 25 v TRE (7:00)***

June 26 v TRE (6:00)***

June 27 v TRE (6:00)***

July 4 v WSP (6:00)***

July 5 v WSP (12:00)

July 6 v WV (7:00)

July 7 v WV (7:00)

July 8 v WV (7:00)

July 20 v WV (7:00)

July 21 v WV (7:00)

July 22 v WV (7:00)

July 27 v WV (7:00)

July 28 v WV (7:00)

July 29 v WV (7:00)

July 30 v TRE (7:00)***

July 31 v TRE (6:00)***

August 1 v TRE (6:00)***

August 10 v SC (7:00)

August 11 v SC (7:00)

August 12 v TRE (7:00)

August 13 v TRE (7:00)***

*** Indicate firework nights

MV- Mahoning Valley Scrappers

SC- State College Spikes

TRE- Trenton Thunder

WV- West Virginia Black Bears

WSP- Williamsport Crosscutters

