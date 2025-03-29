Sports stats



NLL San Diego Seals

Tre Leclaire 4 Goals in Loss to Rochester

March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video


Four goals from Tre Leclaire in a hard-fought battle-but the Seals fall just short.
Check out the San Diego Seals Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central