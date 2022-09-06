Travs Smoke 5 Homers to Smack Sod Poodles

Amarillo, TX - The Arkansas Travelers blasted five home runs over the first three innings and cruised to a 14-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles in the series opener on Tuesday night. Riley Unroe opened the game with a home run on the very first pitch of the night. Jack Larsen added two homers in the first two innings accounting for five runs. Bryce Miller staggered through a 40 pitch first inning but worked five frames to earn his third victory with Arkansas. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced on the night.

Moments That Mattered

* Unroe homered on the game's opening pitch but the Travs scored four times with two out in the first to build a five run lead before Amarillo ever came to bat.

* Arkansas scored four more times with two out in the second including back-to-back home runs from Larsen and Cade Marlowe.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Jack Larsen: 2-5, BB, 2 runs, 2 HR, 5 RBI

* RHP Bryce Miller: Win, 5 IP, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* The Travs won for the 10 time in their last 13 games.

* The five homers matched a season high.

Up Next

The series continues Wednesday night with right-hander Emerson Hancock on the mound against righty Jamison Hill. First pitch is at 6:05 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

