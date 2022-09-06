Hooks and Hounds Postponed

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tuesday's series opener between the Midland RockHounds and Corpus Christi Hooks has been postponed due to wet grounds at Whataburger Field.

The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday, September 7, in which both contests will be seven innings. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for a 5:05 first pitch. The nightcap is slated to start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

Tickets for Tuesday's game now serve as rain checks, which can be redeemed for any game this week. The Hounds and Hooks are scheduled to play Wednesday night through Sunday's 1:05 PM home finale.

